WATCH: Turkey lodges complaint with New York police officer

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — A police officer had a lengthy chat with a local turkey as he attempted to clear a roadway in New York.

Footage from the Town of Ramapo Police Department shows a talkative turkey standing outside Officer Robert Navarro’s car window last Friday.

“I don’t care what he did. We’re not taking a report for that. You need to go away,” Navarro told the turkey.

The police department said Navarro “was attempting to clear several parties from the roadway” in the town along the state’s border with New Jersey, when he was met with “some resistance.”

“There’s always one ‘fowl’ mouth in the group,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.