WATCH: Winter storm takes over Times Square as more snow moves east

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Snowfall descended on New York City’s Time Square late Sunday as the city braced for a major winter storm that could bring more than a foot of snow to areas across the Northeast.

The National Weather Service in New York issued a winter storm warning Sunday night through Tuesday morning, with between 16-24 inches of snow forecast for much of the region.

Monday could see snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour, and near blizzard conditions are expected closer to the coast, NWS said.

A couple kiss each other as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square New York on January 31, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman run to cross the street as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square New York on January 31, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A man gestures as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square New York on January 31, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

A truck speeds salt as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square New York on January 31, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

NewsNation Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily also expects the storm to bring winds over 50 mph to the city.

Footage recorded by EarthCam Monday shows crews plowing Times Square, which was already blanketed with snow a little after midnight.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an emergency order over the weekend, restricting nonessential travel due to the severe snowstorm. The order took effect Monday at 6 a.m., clearing the roads for emergency vehicles.

Things are going to be very messy for NYC. The snow will be heavy and the wind gusting over 50 mph. https://t.co/EDU2k0UAIJ — Gerard Jebaily ☈ (@GerardJebaily) February 1, 2021

A storm system hit parts of the Midwest over the past several days, with some areas getting the most snow they’ve seen in several years. Chicago recorded roughly 10-12 inches Sunday, NewsNation affiliate WGN reported. Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia also received snow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.