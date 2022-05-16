(NewsNation) — In a 180-page manifesto believed to be written by Payton Gendron and posted online before the Buffalo supermarket shooting, he claims he was bored in May 2020 during the pandemic and started watching and listening to white supremacist ideology on the internet, which led him to being radicalized. One website in particular was his go-to place to find like-minded people.

Last June, investigators say, Gendron threatened to shoot at his high school graduation. The police investigated, and Gendron was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, which produced no red flags or immediate concerns.

New York has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. The state’s Red Flag Law bars people with a mental health diagnosis and deemed dangerous and a threat to others from buying or owning a firearm. But Gendron was never officially labeled a threat, according to investigators.

And because he was not charged with anything related to that threat, Gendron was free and clear.

“A lot of times, it’s that we don’t see the full picture until after an act of targeted violence has occurred,” board-certified psychologist Dr. Katie Kuhlman said.

“Once a person is on your radar as being concerned, they need to always remain there,” she added.

Investigators say Gendron knew where the highest concentration of African-Americans lived in Buffalo. He traveled 200 miles to the city use an AR-15 that he purchased legally to kill as many Black people as he could before surrendering to police. A total of 10 people were killed in the attack.

Why is it that an 18-year-old with a mental health history can buy an AR-15? Why does that happen? Now, Peyton Gendron may have purchased that rifle he used legally, but investigators say the high capacity magazines he allegedly used with the gun are illegal. Authorities are now trying to determine where he actually purchased those magazines.

Gendron’s parents, who were both New York State workers, have been cooperating with investigators.