West Virginia governor has COVID, feels ‘extremely unwell’

FILE – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 his office announced. Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus.. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (NewsNation Now) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is feeling “extremely unwell” after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home.

“He’s not doing well,” Justice’s chief of staff Brian Abraham said on MetroNews Talkline. “He’s very ill. He continues to suffer as I can hear it through the phones. I can hear congestion. He still has elevated blood pressure. He’s uncomfortable.”

Abraham went on to say that the governor received a monoclonal antibody treatment and has medical care being provided to him.

Justice said in a statement Tuesday that he woke up with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever.

The 70-year-old governor was scheduled to give his sixth State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday night. The address will now be delivered by written message to lawmakers to fulfill constitutional requirements and Justice will address them at a later date, the statement said.

Justice also was scheduled to make an economic development announcement Wednesday morning. That event will be held by other officials as scheduled.

Justice’s wife, first lady Cathy Justice, tested negative Tuesday evening.

