West Virginia reporter hit by car on live TV says she’s OK

(NewsNation Now) — A West Virginia reporter who carried on with her report Thursday after she was struck by a car on live TV says she’s uninjured but “a little sore.”

WSAZ multimedia journalist Tori Yorgey was reporting a weather story at the scene of a water main break when a car struck her from behind, knocking her to the ground.

“I just got hit by a car but I’m OK,” Yorgey told the anchor before continuing with her report.

During an appearance on “Banfield” Thursday, Yorgey said she carried on with the news story both as a “coping mechanism” and to let viewers know she was OK.

“I figured well if I just keep talking I won’t cry and nothing bad will happen,” she said. “I’ll just keep going and let people know I’m fine.”

Yorgey said her boss immediately took her to the emergency room, where it was confirmed she had no broken bones.

People on Twitter, including Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, were quick to laud Yorgey as an “MVP,” “utterly professional” and a “trouper” with “grit.”

Others criticized the station and the industry for seemingly valuing the reporter’s work over her safety and putting her in what some believe to be a dangerous situation.

Yorgey later tweeted to clarify that the show’s anchor couldn’t see what was happening in the moment and that he was the first to call to check on her.