Winning $432M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Midtown Manhattan

SAN ANSELMO, CA – JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game’s history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket in Midtown Manhattan for Tuesday’s drawing? Check your numbers because you might just be $432 million richer.

According to the New York Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket sold at Pronto Pizza was the only jackpot-winning ticket for the Sept. 21 drawing.

The single ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated prize of $432 million, which comes out to about $315 million in cash.

The winning numbers were 36, 41, 45, 51 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball which was 13.

According to Mega Millions, the big win is New York’s second jackpot-winning ticket so far this year, after a $96 million prize was won by an Oneida County couple in February.

The Powerball still awaits a winner. The prize is now up to $490 million with a cash option of $355 million.

To win, you have to match 5 numbers plus the Powerball.