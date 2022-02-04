(NewsNation Now) — In Texas, drivers have been stranded overnight along Interstate 10 near San Antonio following a series of accidents. It is one of the after-effects of a winter storm that dumped sleet and heavy snow across the Central U.S. this week and left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power on Friday as icy weather conditions threatened parts of the Plains and New England.

Mike McCorkle has been sitting at a standstill on the Texas highway since 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I’ve been running my engine 15 minutes every hour to try to conserve gas and stay warm. It’s currently 10 degrees on the thermometer in my truck,” McCorkle said on “Morning in America.”

McCorkle says the traffic jam stretches about 20 miles and he estimates that he’s only driven about four miles in 12 hours. He says he has an eighth of a tank of gas left.

Along with disrupted road conditions, more than 330,000 customers were without power from Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee up through Ohio and into New York, Poweroutage.us reported Friday after an ice storm downed power lines and trees across the area on Thursday.

The storm disrupted flights at major hubs in the U.S. on Friday morning, including airports in New York City, Boston and Dallas.

More snow was forecast, but it was the ice that threatened to wreak havoc on travel in the Northeast before the storm heads out to sea late Friday and Saturday, said the National Weather Service.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont had snowfall reports of a foot or more Friday morning.

Wind chill warnings remained in effect for Texas and the Great Plains, where temperatures ranging between the single digits and below zero Fahrenheit were in the forecast.

Many schools and businesses remained closed Friday in areas hit by the wintry weather because roads remained icy and temperatures never rose above freezing.

As of Friday morning, more than 2,000 flights had been canceled at airports across the country according to flightaware.com.

By Saturday morning, the winter storm is expected to exit the East Coast, but bitterly cold temperatures will remain, the NWS said.