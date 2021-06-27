Woman, 78, found dead in New Jersey unit after 3-hour standoff

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a New Jersey woman whose body was found in an apartment after a three-hour standoff with another resident.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says Jersey City police were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a person on the fourth floor of an apartment building,.

Latest News

Prosecutors say a 53-year-old woman had barricaded herself in the apartment and wouldn’t allow officers inside. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman allowed officers in and they found a 78-year-old woman dead.

The circumstances of the woman’s death are under investigation, and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the regional medical examiner. Her name wasn’t immediately released. The other woman, who also resides at the unit was detained by officers, and police and prosecutors are investigating.