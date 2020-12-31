Police release surveillance video of woman attacking teen at NYC hotel

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Famed jazz musicians Keyon Harrold and Kat Rodriguez are calling on authorities to arrest the woman they claim attacked both Harrold and their teen son.

The video of the incident now has more than 2.6 million views online.

In the video, you can hear 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. speak to the woman in question.

“This is my phone,” said Keyon Harrold Jr.

His father responds, “ You don’t have to explain nothing to her.”

“Get the case off, that’s mine. Literally just get it back please,” says the woman in the video.

Attorney Ben Crump and Civil Rights Leader Al Sharpton joined the family in New York for a rally on Wednesday morning.

Now the woman in question is giving her side of the story. There are multiple reports that the woman is claiming she was attacked. New York City Police have not confirmed that information or released her name.

Although officers and the Manhattan District Attorney said they are investigating the case, the family held a rally demanding the woman be arrested soon.



“After the hotel helped that lady retrieve her phone, they did not have the security ask her to wait for the police, which they said they called as per their statement which you have seen. She was allowed to leave the premises with no repercussions for assaulting our son,” said Rodriguez.

Arlo Hotels issued a statement:

We’re deeply disheartened about the recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice and assault against an innocent guest of Arlo hotel. In investigating the incident further, we’ve learned that the manager on duty promptly called the police regarding the woman’s conduct and that hotel security intervened to prevent further violence; still, more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute. No Arlo guest — or any person — should be subject to this kind of behavior. We want to apologize to Mr. Harrold and his son for this inexcusable experience, and have reached out to them directly to express our sincere regret and to offer help in dealing with this traumatic event. We are committed to making sure this never happens again at any of our hotels. ARLO HOTELS

In an interview with CNN, the woman in question said she was attacked during the incident.

Sharpton said he is talking with the Manhattan District Attorney about the accusation.

“If she is saying that she was assaulted put her in the grand jury and let her face perjury charges. Let her say it under oath what she’s saying in interviews,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, Civil Rights Leader during the rally.

Rodriguez claims police asked the 14-year-old to come to the precinct to identify the woman in a lineup.

NYPD released security video on Twitter, asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect.

“On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted.

“Anyone with information in regard to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS(8477),” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted.

Crump, who is representing the family, said after a year filled with racial injustices this case could send a powerful message to the nation.

“If we don’t hold this person accountable, to show that there is not a double standard in America. We can’t have these two justice systems in America: one for Black America and one for white America,” said Crump.

As they wait for answers, the family said they are grateful the incident didn’t escalate.

“I prayed for the mothers and fathers that have lost their sons to racial injustice. I cannot begin to imagine how you feel. Because I know how I feel right now,” said Rodriguez.

The online petition urging the district attorney to charge the woman with battery and assault has now more than 68,000 signatures.

The hotel said there is a 911 call of the incident.

NewsNation has requested a copy of the call from the New York Police Department, but they have not responded to our request.