Woman allegedly captured on video assaulting Navy sailor on Sept. 11 arrested

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman seen in a viral video allegedly assaulting a U.S. Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant on Sept. 11 has been arrested, according to Berlin police.

Police said 45-year-old Lori Desjardins of Southington turned herself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

In the video, the woman grabs the hat from Sean Nolte Jr., a Navy seaman who is a student at the submarine school on the Naval SUBASE in Groton, Connecticut, throws it on the ground and accuses him of being “a fake.”

She went on a tirade, and after Nolte showed his military ID, she showed a military dependent ID and claimed that his should look like hers. She stated her husband was in the Army, and continued to berate Nolte, cursing at him.

The video quickly went viral, and police received a number of tips that led them to Desjardins. She was served with an active arrest warrant related to assault, released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.