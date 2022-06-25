Woman held hostage saved thanks to note with Grubhub order

(NewsNation) — Staff at the New York City restaurant The Chipper Truck wasted no time alerting police to an odd order they received via the food delivery app Grubhub early Wednesday morning.

The order asked for a breakfast sandwich, a burger and for the restaurant to call the police and send help.

A woman was being held hostage by a man she met online who allegedly held her at knife point and repeatedly raped her over a period of multiple hours.

“Please call the police he is going to kill me. When you deliver please come with the cops. Please don’t make it obvious,” the note read, although it contained a litany of spelling errors given the speed it was typed with.

The restaurant’s owner Alice Bermejo instructed her staff to throw the order aside, and call the police immediately. That decision by Bermejo ultimately saved a woman’s life.

“You could see it was real because it was rushed,” Bermejo said. “The wording was not right but you could still understand what the they were meaning. So when you read the note, you know it’s not a prank.”

Police responded to the address, where they arrested Kemoy Royal on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing assault, criminal possession of a weapon and sexual abuse.

Grubhub gave the owners of the restaurant $5,000 for their heroics in calling the police after receiving the order from the woman being held hostage.