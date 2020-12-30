Write your 2021 wish on a piece of Times Square NYE confetti

NEW YORK (Newsnation Now) — Your hopes and dreams could float through the sky in New York on New Year’s Eve.
The confetti released at midnight in Times Square will include printed wishes from thousands of people.
A wishing wall has been set up in Times Square for people to submit their goals and dreams for 2021.
Wishes are also being collected online.
“In an unprecedented year, the Wishing Wall gives us a moment to look forward with hope for a
better future,” Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said in a statement. “Confetti wishes will rain down for all the world to see as we thankfully turn the page on 2020 and enter 2021
with joy and optimism.”
All wishes submitted after December December 28th will be printed for the New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31st of the following year.