Write your 2021 wish on a piece of Times Square NYE confetti

NEW YORK (Newsnation Now) — Your hopes and dreams could float through the sky in New York on New Year’s Eve.

A woman tries to catch confetti as New Year’s Eve organizers test the air worthiness of confetti from the Hard Rock Cafe Marquee in Times Square on December 29, 2020 in New York City. – The 2,000 pounds of confetti (907 kilograms) released on New Years Eve will include thousands of wishes from individuals who have submitted them at the New Years Eve Wishing Wall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The confetti released at midnight in Times Square will include printed wishes from thousands of people.

A wishing wall has been set up in Times Square for people to submit their goals and dreams for 2021.

Wishes are also being collected online.

“In an unprecedented year, the Wishing Wall gives us a moment to look forward with hope for a

better future,” Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said in a statement. “Confetti wishes will rain down for all the world to see as we thankfully turn the page on 2020 and enter 2021

with joy and optimism.”

All wishes submitted after December December 28th will be printed for the New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31st of the following year.