NY gun applicants will undergo social media reviews

(NewsNation) — The father of a student killed in the Parkland school shooting heckled President Joe Biden as he made a speech about his gun control legislation.

Some say the president’s effort is not much when compared to New York’s gun control measure that just passed, which requires anyone seeking a concealed carry permit to provide authorities with their social media accounts.

The New York measure requires applicants to:

-Provide local officials with current and former social media accounts from the last three years

-Undergo hours of safety training

-Provide four character references

-Sit for in-person interviews

Could it be enforced, and does it make sense? In the video above, Ian Samuel, Harvard Law lecturer and former law clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia, weighs in on the policy.