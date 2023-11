Police are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing after he was last seen leaving a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday. (Credit: DCPI)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing after he was last seen leaving a Nike store in Queens on Sunday.

Daniel Alejandro Fernandez-Martinez was last seen inside the Shops at Skyview at 40-24 College Point Blvd. around 7:20 p.m.

Police described him as being around 4’2″ with brown hair and black eyes. Fernandez-Martinez was last seen wearing gray jeans, a black winter coat with a white fur collar, and blue sneakers.