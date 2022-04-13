(NewsNation) — The 62-year-old man whom police suspect of opening fire on a New York Subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal crime — terrorist attacks or other violence against a mass transportation system.

Frank R. James was stopped and taken into custody by NYPD officers Wednesday afternoon, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Officials did not say that James had ties to a terror organization.

“The statute is titled Terrorism and Other Violent Attacks on Mass Transportation. There’s a federal interest, of course, in protecting mass transportation hubs and infrastructure,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “And so that’s the jurisdiction. But we were not going to comment further. … We’re still investigating the motive.”

The laws he’s accused of violating

James is charged in Brooklyn federal court under a law that addresses attacks against mass transportation systems.

Specifically, he’s accused of using a dangerous weapon with the intent to cause death or serious injury. James was also accused of moving materials over state lines to commit the crime.

If convicted, he would face up to life in prison.

Although the FBI tracks data on domestic terrorism, U.S. law doesn’t recognize it as an official crime you can be charged with, according to the think tank Council on Foreign Relations. Instead, people tend to be charged with the specific acts they’re accused of committing.