(NewsNation) ⁠— A man who opened fire Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn subway station remains at large and should be considered dangerous, New York City police said.

The suspect accused of shooting multiple people is described as a 5-foot-5 Black man with a “heavy build,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news briefing. The man was wearing a green construction-style vest and a gray hoodie.

He also was reported to be wearing a gas mask at the time of the shooting, which occurred just before 8:24 a.m.

A Manhattan-bound N train was waiting to pull into the 36th Street station when the man opened a cannister from his bag and the train began to fill with smoke, Sewell said.

The man then opened fire, striking people on the train and the platform. Investigators were not immediately aware of a possible motive and did not say what kind of weapon the suspect used.

Sixteen people were injured, 10 of whom suffered gunshot wounds, according to the FDNY. Other injuries included smoke inhalation and shrapnel wounds.

Five people remain in critical condition, although none of their injuries are considered life-threatening. None of the victims’ identities have been released.

There are currently no known explosive devises on New York subway trains and the shooting is not being investigated as an act of terrorism, Sewell said.

Pressed on the issue, however, Sewell said the department isn’t ruling out any possibilities.

This is a developing situation. Check Newsnationnow.com for updates as they become available.