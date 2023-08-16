‘OK Boomer’: Gen Z’s TikToks reveal age stereotypes, study says

(NewsNation) — A new study, published in the journal PLoS ONE, found that more than half of TikTok videos about baby boomers contain negative age stereotypes.

TikTok, which launched in 2016, offers an insight into the minds of Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, who are between the ages of 11 and 26.

The phrase “OK Boomer” went viral on the app in 2019, and the study reflects the “widespread beliefs among younger people that Baby Boomers are hindrances to societal progress.”

Baby boomers, born between the early 1940s to the early 1960s, are now between 59 and 77 years old.

Generations Born Current Ages Gen Z 1997 – 2012 11 – 26 Millennials 1981 – 1996 27 – 42 Gen X 1965 – 1980 43 – 58 Boomers II (a/k/a Generation Jones)* 1955 – 1964 59 – 68 Boomers I* 1946 – 1954 69 – 77 Post War 1928 – 1945 78 – 95 WWII 1922 – 1927 96 – 101

CREDIT: BERESFORD RESEARCH

Researchers analyzed 673 videos with the hashtags #Boomer or #OkBoomer that collectively received over 5.4 billion views.

They found that 49.3% contained negative age stereotypes. Meanwhile, 79% related to “negative encounters with older adults,” 58% included criticisms of the older generation’s values and beliefs and 40% featured references to “older adults antagonizing the young”.

The significance of the study is vital in understanding how the older generations are being portrayed by younger generations, according to the researchers.

“From a practical perspective, this study provides insights into the mechanisms linked to negative stereotypes of older persons, which will in turn lay the foundation for improving their well-being as well as for cultivating intergenerational solidarity,” the study reads.