Olympic games 9 days away: Here’s what you can expect

TOKYO (NewsNation Now) — Top athletes from around the world are getting ready to travel to Japan for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which kick off in nine days.



As the clock ticks closer, we are learning more about what to expect at the first games since the coronavirus pandemic.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Instead of traditional medal bearers placing the Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals on the athletes, winners will have to put medals on themselves.

The athletes will also not be allowed to give handshakes or hugs during the ceremonies.

It’s all due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Tokyo is reporting more than 1,000 new cases today, the highest since January. The city is currently in a state of emergency.

The International Olympic Committee determined that there will be no spectators, backing off a plan to originally allow domestic audiences at 50 percent capacity in the stands.

UNIFORMS

Team USA will wear new Ralph Lauren Olympic uniforms for the opening ceremony.

Flag bearers will be able to stay cool with a personal air conditioning system built into white jackets.

The rest of the team will wear navy blazers, a blue-and-white shirt, denim pants and a flag-print scarf.

Masks, of course, will also be worn. They will be navy blue and feature an American flag on one side.

SWEET STORIES

Track and field athlete Quanesha Burks tweeted out a photo of her 17-year-old self working at McDonald’s side by side with a photo of herself donning Team USA gear.

The caption reads “Started at McDonalds to the Olympics.”

Started at McDonalds🍟 ➡️ TO THE OLYMPICS 🇺🇸@McDonalds https://t.co/K08c18R8BF — Quanesha Burks OLY (@strongbelieverQ) June 29, 2021

Working the drive-thru was her only prior job experience before training to go to Tokyo.

To celebrate when she made the team, she ordered a medium french fry (no salt) and a side of sweet and sour sauce.

