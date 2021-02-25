Once-paralyzed, Chris Norton shares inspiring life story in new documentary

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Whatever you’re going through right now, the many valleys of life that test your strength, there is still an opportunity to turn it into a blessing.

Just ask Chris Norton.

In 2010, Norton suffered a severe spinal cord injury while playing college football. The injury left him partially paralyzed, and doctors initially gave him only a 3% chance of moving on his own again.

Fast forward 5 years later, Norton, with the help of his then-fiancé Emily, walked 4 ½ yards across the stage at his college graduation, which moved everyone in the room in tears and was a moment that quickly went viral.

In 2018, Norton and Emily walked 7 yards, side by side, down the aisle at their wedding, another moment that captivated and inspired many.

This week, a feature-length documentary about his life premiered. 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story shares Norton’s journey from injury to graduation to marriage and now a husband and father to six children, five of whom are adopted.

You can watch 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story on Prime Video and Apple TV.