Operation Fly Formula: First flight to arrive in Indiana

RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY – MAY 21: U.S. airmen load pallets with baby formula which arrived by three trucks from Switzerland for the United States at Ramstein American Air Force base on May 21, 2022 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. A total of 32500 KG will be flown to the USA tomorrow morning. The U.S. government has launched Operation Fly Formula, in which the Agriculture Department, the Department and the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon are cooperating to find alternative sources of baby formula from abroad after Abbott Laboratories temporarily closed a Michigan manufacturing plant following possible contamination in February. The closing has resulted in a nationwide shortage of baby formula. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden tweeted Sunday morning that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula has been loaded up and is making its way to Indiana.

The Biden administration approved the first Operation Fly Formula mission on May 19 in an effort to relieve a massive infant formula shortage that is threatening the U.S.

The White House released in a statement Thursday:

“The Operation Fly Formula shipments will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of three formulas—Alfamino® Infant, Alfamino® Junior, and Gerber Good Start® Extensive HA—all of which are hypoallergenic formulas for children with cow’s milk protein allergy.”

The White House says 132 pallets of formula will leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany and arrive in the U.S. this weekend. Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula are expected to arrive in the coming days.

While Biden initially requested that the Pentagon use commercially chartered aircraft to move the formula from Europe to the U.S., the White House said no commercial flights were available this weekend.

Instead, U.S. Air Force planes will transport the initial batch of formula.

U.S. regulators and the manufacturer, Abbott, hope to have that Michigan plant reopened next week, but it will take about two months before product is ready for delivery.

A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Parents across much of the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula after a combination of supply disruptions and safety recalls have swept many of the leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Katherine Gibson-Haynes helps distribute infant formula during a baby formula drive Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston. Parents seeking baby formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves in part because of ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Food and Drug Administration this week eased importation requirements for baby formula to try to ease the supply crunch, which has left store shelves bare of some brands and some retailers rationing supply for parents nervous about feeding their children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.