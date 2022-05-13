The hunt is on for another dangerous fugitive who escaped prison. U.S. Marshals are searching for Andrew Cain Kristovich out of Oregon.

(NewsNation) — Oregon convict Andrew Kristovich, who escaped from a minimum security prison on April 25, has been captured by authorities, U.S. Marshals tell NewsNation.

Authorities did not offer more details on Kristovich’s capture other than to say he was back in custody after 19 days on the run.

While free from prison Kristovich committed more violent crimes, police say, including allegedly raping an ex-girlfriend, stealing her debit card, cellphone and car.

Investigators were honed in on locations in Washington, Alaska and Oregon when searching for Kristovich who was believed to be armed with a handgun and dangerous.