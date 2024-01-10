(WFRV) – Following a couple of days of controversy between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel, Pat McAfee announced on Wednesday that Rodgers will not be appearing on his show for the remainder of this NFL season.

Pat McAfee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a clip of his show where he said that Aaron Rodgers will not be on his show for the rest of the season. This comes the day after Rodgers appeared on McAfee’s show on Tuesday.

The recent controversy revolves around Rodgers previously making comments about Jimmy Kimmel and suggesting that he was ‘one of the people really hoping that list doesn’t come out,’ in reference to a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, Rodgers responded to Kimmel who had a monologue Monday night saying that the accusations by Rodgers may be putting Kimmel’s family in danger. Rodgers did not apologize.

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on pundit Pat McAfee’s ESPN talk show. “I’m not stupid enough, even though you think I’m an idiot and you made a lot of comments about my intelligence, I’m not stupid enough to accuse of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence, that’s ridiculous.”

On Wednesday, McAfee said that ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday’ Season 4 is done. ‘There is going to be a lot of people happy with that, myself included,’ stated McAfee. He said that the whole ordeal is not going to be in his mentions moving forward.