Pelosi wants Congressional gold medals for Capitol police

A screenshot from a now viral video of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman diverting a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber last week when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’ll sponsor legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers who protected the Capitol as it was overrun by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after the Jan. 6 attack, one of five people to be killed. More than 70 officers with the U.S. Capitol Police were injured. Many are struggling with the emotional trauma they experienced that day.

Pelosi’s office was ransacked by rioters during the attack.

“We will never forget,” Pelosi said at her weekly press conference.

USCP Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement that the legislation was a “gift” at a time when many of the officers are exhausted.

To have our police officers’ bravery acknowledged at a time when they’re experiencing tremendous emotions and exhaustion is a gift. We have too many heroes to count and we are humbled Congress may recognize them in this way. From the cards and letters of support we’ve received from around this great country to this incredible award, we are deeply humbled and appreciative.” USCP Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman

Congress has commissioned gold medals as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. The first recipient was George Washington. Over the years, the medal has been presented to military leaders, authors, athletes and civil rights icons.

At least two-thirds of the House and Senate must co-sponsor Congressional Gold Medal legislation before it is considered in committee.

The House is continuing its impeachment case against Trump over the riot. Trump’s lawyers are expected to launch their defense by week’s end.

Previously unseen security camera footage from inside the Capitol during the siege was shown at the trial Wednesday.

In the video, U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman can be seen warning Republican Sen. Mitt Romney that rioters were headed his way. The video showed Goodman running toward Romney to warn him that the Capitol had been breached. After encountering Goodman, Romney turns around and runs.

After seeing the footage for the first time on Wednesday, Romney said he did not know he was that close to the rioters and looks forward to thanking Goodman in person.

“I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction,” Romney said.