Peloton voluntarily recalling all treadmills after child dies, at least 70 injured

FILE – This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company’s stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday, April 17, 2021, that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

Included in the recalls are Peloton’s Tread+ and its Tread treadmills. The company says the Tread+ treadmill was launched as the Peloton Tread in 2018 but renamed Tread+ in September 2020.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that Peloton received at least 70 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

The company is advising customers who own the products to immediately stop using them and contact Peloton for a full refund or “other qualified remedy.”

“The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families,” Peloton’s CEO John Foley said. “I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

Courtesy Peloton

Last month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned about Peloton’s Tread+ product, after one child died in an incident involving the machine. There were also dozens of other reported injuries.

The Tread was only sold in the U.S. as part of a limited invitation-only release from about November 2020 to about March 2021, according to the CPSC, adding that Peloton is working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.

Those who own the treadmill can get a full from Peloton by Nov. 6, 2022.