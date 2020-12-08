Pennsylvania ‘rage room’ business offers stress relief during pandemic

FORTY FORT, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — You could call “raging” the new rage. A possible outlet for pent up emotions during the pandemic is visiting a “rage room” where customers can vent by smashing and destroying objects.

“They walked out of there and I’m telling you what… I said to the one: ‘You have deeply rooted issues,’ and he just laughed and he said ‘Not anymore,’” said Denise Ogurkis, co-owner of Rage at the Factory.

The new rage room opened in Forty Fort, near Wilkes-Barre, in eastern Pennsylvania. The owners say releasing frustration or anger is especially needed during the pandemic.

With provided tools and safety gear, customers can break pretty much anything they want from TVs, grills, to cars.

“People have anxiety, people have rage… People don’t have their jobs, they don’t have money coming in,” Ogurkis said.

Ogukris told NewsNation affiliate WBRE there are precautionary measures in place to protect customers against COVID-19, including wearing a mask.