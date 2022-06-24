PHOTOS: Cheers, nationwide protests after SCOTUS strikes down Roe

LIVE ABOVE: Protesters march in Chicago following the Supreme Court’s striking down Roe v. Wade Friday

(NewsNation) — Celebrations and protests took to the streets across the U.S. Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and ending constitutional protections for abortion.

Police in the nation’s capital brought in additional officers in anticipation of growing protests outside the Supreme Court. U.S. Capitol Police said it’s been working closely with other law enforcement agencies in order to prepare for demonstrations.

A law enforcement official said the department is mobilizing its civil disturbance unit and also bringing on additional officers Friday.

President Joe Biden pleaded with abortion supporters Friday to keep protests peaceful. He also urged Congress to act and voters to go to the polls to make their displeasure over the end of Roe v. Wade known.

“You can have the final word,” said Biden. “This is not over.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.