PHOTOS: Cheers, nationwide protests after SCOTUS strikes down Roe

U.S.

LIVE ABOVE: Protesters march in Chicago following the Supreme Court’s striking down Roe v. Wade Friday

(NewsNation) — Celebrations and protests took to the streets across the U.S. Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and ending constitutional protections for abortion.

Police in the nation’s capital brought in additional officers in anticipation of growing protests outside the Supreme Court. U.S. Capitol Police said it’s been working closely with other law enforcement agencies in order to prepare for demonstrations.

A law enforcement official said the department is mobilizing its civil disturbance unit and also bringing on additional officers Friday.

President Joe Biden pleaded with abortion supporters Friday to keep protests peaceful. He also urged Congress to act and voters to go to the polls to make their displeasure over the end of Roe v. Wade known.

“You can have the final word,” said Biden. “This is not over.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 24: Anti-abortion activists celebrate in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK CITY – JUNE 24: People gather at Washington Square Park to protest against the the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case on June 24, 2022 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: People gather to protest the Supreme Courts 6-3 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022 in New York City. The decision by the majority of the Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi law that bans all abortions over 15 weeks gestational age except in medical emergencies and cases of severe fetal abnormality. The decision also overturns Roe v. Wade thus eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, after almost 50 years of it being settled law in the country, transforming women’s reproductive health. In a concurring opinion on the case, Justice Clarence Thomas  stated that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” its cases on same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships and contraception access. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA: JUNE 24: People march together to protest the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case on June 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • DETROIT, MI – JUNE 24: Abortion rights demonstrators march through the streets to protest the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case on June 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. The Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Protesters gather outside the First Street United States Courthouse to denounce the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

