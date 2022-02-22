Poland among NATO countries bracing for possible refugee crisis

A woman stands on a road near a border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Tensions are soaring in Ukraine’s east and Western leaders issue dire warnings that a wider war could be coming. But along Ukraine’s border with European Union nation Poland, calm prevails. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

(NewsNation Now) — Poland is among the NATO countries now bracing for a possible refugee crisis in the event the Russian invasion of Ukraine becomes an all-out war.

The U.S. deployed nearly 5,000 more troops to Poland in recent weeks. They come in addition to 4,000 rotational troops the U.S. began sending after Russian actions against Ukraine in 2014.

And a Polish embassy official told NewsNation, some estimates show the possibility of up to a million refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Poland said it’s preparing locations to hold a possible influx of Ukrainians.

But at the border, the opposite can be seen, as vehicles are lined up to enter Ukraine from Poland —signaling resoluteness among Ukrainians who regularly cross the border to shop or work.

A sports center painted with the Olympic rings in a small Polish community directly on the border stands ready to house Ukrainian refugees. For now, the center in Medyka is empty. At the nearby border crossing, there is no sign of Ukrainians fleeing.

The United Nations’ refugee agency said it hasn’t yet seen increased movement — but is also ready to protect refugees if the volatile situation changes.

At the border yesterday, a Ukrainian man said he and his neighbors aren’t scared.

“Russia expected everyone to panic and flee to Europe, to just buy buckwheat and pasta, food, but we all bought machine guns and weapons and cartridges,” Volodymyr Halyk, 29, said. “No one is afraid, no one will abandon their homes, no one will flee.”

Halyk and a friend, Volodymyr Yermakov, described themselves as veterans of the war against Russia-backed separatists that began in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Yermakov, 34, said he was prepared to take up arms again should Russian President Vladimir Putin launch an invasion.

“Putin is an aggressor and does not allow anyone to live a normal life,” he said. “They want to take our territory, and that’s the truth.”

A Polish border guard gives instructions as drivers wait to cross the border from Poland into Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Polish leaders welcomed Germany’s suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline Tuesday but sought more punitive measures against Russia for its actions against Ukraine.

Mariusz Gumienny, the town council chairman in Medyka, said the thousands of additional U.S. troops who arrived in the area are helping to maintain a sense of security.

“It calms the mood,” he said.

Local residents stand ready to help Ukrainians if the tensions with Russia escalate into a broader conflict, according to Gumienny. But he says people also worry that a large number of arrivals could overwhelm the town or that a prolonged war in Ukraine might cause wider instability.

“There is no panic. You can’t see inhabitants trying to protect themselves in any way. But one thing is still in my mind: What will happen if a wave of refugees from Ukraine starts? This is what (people) fear most,” Gumienny said.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, a veteran who runs the Tampa-based nonprofit Project Dynamo, which helped arrange evacuations of Americans from Afghanistan, said his organization is looking to do the same in Ukraine if needed.

“The only common denominator is the potential for Americans left behind now potentially in another war zone with an embassy that is closed,” Bryan Stern of Project Dynamo said.

The Polish embassy has told NewsNation that it’s looking at hostels, hotels, sports halls and other facilities to possibly house refugees.