Police: At least one shot at Tanger Outlets in Arizona

(NEXSTAR) – At least one person has been shot Wednesday at a factory outlet shopping center in Glendale, Arizona, police confirm.

“We are asking all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area,” police officials tweeted.

Helicopter footage of the scene showed numerous emergency responders outside the Tanger Outlets complex. A reporter from KNXV said she witnessed a woman and a man with gunshot wounds.

Police officials are planning to speak to the media at a parking lot near the Tanger later today.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.