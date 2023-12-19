Police make arrest in Tampa hit-and-run that killed USPS mailman

Video above: Tampa mailman killed in hit-and-run remembered

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run Monday that left a USPS mailman dead, according to police.

Christopher Prater was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, police said.

Police received a tip that said Prater was involved in the hit-and-run. Detectives found the suspected vehicle in a the driveway of a home in the 8400 block of North 16th Street and questioned Prater.

Prater told police his roommate was the one driving the vehicle.

The vehicle’s owner told investigators that the vehicle was parked at the home a few days before the crash. Prater did not have permission to drive the car, but did have the keys in case the car needed to be moved, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Fingerprints were found in the vehicle that matched Prater’s, and detectives also found a debit card with his name on it, officials said.

Investigators said more evidence that was gathered contradicted Prater’s story, including surveillance video showing Prater getting into the vehicle before the crash and returning the vehicle after the crash with front-end damage.

Witnesses said Prater was wearing the same clothing he was wearing on the same day as the crash, according to police.

69-year-old Paul Falica, a USPS mailman, died in the crash, officials said.

“I hope this swift arrest will provide a small sense of closure for the Falica family, as well as the extended family from the US Postal Service, as they all continue to navigate this tragedy,” Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement.

