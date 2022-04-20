US Capitol evacuated over parachute demonstration

The U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be the military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration at the Nationals game, officials told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A plane carrying parachuters to a baseball game apparently triggered an evacuation of the U.S. Capitol, the Associated Press reports.

U.S. Capitol police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, saying they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat,” but then said there wasn’t a threat after all.

AP reports the plane was a military aircraft carrying Army Golden Knight parachuters to Nationals Park, which is roughly a mile south of the Capitol.

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

By 6:48 p.m., the Capitol police tweeted the alert was “out of an abundance of caution” and there was no threat.

The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex. Evacuate the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison and Adams) and U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings. capitol police alert