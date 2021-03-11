Police posed as reporter in phone call with hostage taker

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police impersonated a journalist during a deadly standoff with a hostage-taker when a TV news reporter received a call from the suspect and handed his cellphone to police.

WGME-TV’s Taylor Cairns was shocked to receive the call Monday evening while at the scene of an armed standoff in Livermore Falls. He informed police who used the phone to continue a conversation while posing as a reporter.

WGME-TV said it was alarmed and reached out to state police for answers. State Police Maj. Bill Ross called it an impromptu decision and a “unique circumstance” and acknowledged it was “not a good practice.”

The hours-long standoff ended with the suspect, Donald White, dead and all hostages safely released. White was shot by a trooper and took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police posing as journalist sets a dangerous precedent that lead to blurred roles and an erosion of public trust in journalism, critics said.

The phone never should have been handed to police “without a warrant or other legal means of compulsion,” Michael Socolow, a journalism professor at the University of Maine, told the Bangor Daily News.

Dan Kennedy, a professor of media ethics at Northeastern University, agreed that the incident “raises media ethics concerns” but recognized that “in-the-moment” decisions were required.

“You can see what a difficult situation everybody was in,” Kennedy told the newspaper. “Lives were at stake here.”

Maine State Police and the TV station declined further comment Thursday.