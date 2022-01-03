Police shoot suspect accused of stabbing K-9 deputy

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police officers on Sunday shot a California man accused of stabbing a K-9 deputy several times, according to Fresno County sheriff’s officials.

Just before 5 p.m., officers arrived at a home in Fresno to arrest a suspect wanted on several felony charges related to a domestic violence incident. The suspect’s mother, who was not identified, had called police for help, saying her son was intoxicated and on drugs and that she was afraid he was going to hurt himself or someone else.

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 arrived arrived shortly after to provide backup for officers as they tried to take the man into custody.

Following a struggle with officers, the man reportedly tried to escape from the home when he was met by a K-9 deputy and its handler.

Authorities have taped off the scene near Maple and American. (Credit: KSEE/KGPE)

“He’s had every opportunity to give up, multiple times, and he chose to run. He chose to fight,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell.

During a confrontation, the suspect stabbed the K-9 deputy at least three times, officials said. The K-9 was taken to a veterinary emergency hospital for surgery and was expected to survive.

Police shot the man at least once. He was taken to a local hospital, where an update on his condition was not immediately available.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was wanted in connection with multiple felonies, including domestic violence and weapon charges, according to police.

A photo of the scene. (Credit: KSEE/KGPE)

The man could face new charges related to harming a K-9 officer, among several other felonies following Sunday’s incident, officials said.