Suspect held after student shot at Maryland high school

(NewsNation Now) — A suspect is in custody after police say a male student was shot on a Maryland high school campus Friday.

Montgomery County Police confirmed just before 3 p.m. Friday that a “serious incident” the department had been investigating earlier was connected to a shooting at Colonel Zadok A. Magruder High School in Rockville.

The school remains on lockdown. Investigators have not yet released the suspect’s name or the condition of the student who was shot.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said they were investigating a “serious incident” at the high school where one student was injured and then taken to the hospital.

Administrators at the Rockville school are coordinating with police, according to a post from the school’s official Twitter account.

”We will have more information as it becomes available. Dismissal will be delayed,” the school wrote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.