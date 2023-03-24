‘I’ll eat my own hat’ if woman is Madeleine McCann: Chandler

(NewsNation) — A 21-year-old woman from Poland has garnered much attention after claiming to be Madeleine McCann, the little British girl who vanished nearly 16 years ago while on vacation with her parents.

There are, however, some who doubt the woman’s story, such as Chris Chandler, host of “News With Chris,” who was the first person to interview her. He said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” that he hopes the woman, Julia Faustyna, gets the support she needs, though.

“I have to say from my own personal analysis, and everything that I’ve looked at so far, I have come to the conclusion that if Julia turns out to be Madeleine McCann, I will eat my own hat,” he said.

