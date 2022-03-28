Pop legend, Genesis frontman Phil Collins performs last show

(NewsNation) — Whether it’s with Genesis, with another singer or one of his many solo efforts, everyone has a favorite Phil Collins song.

Since he took over as lead singer of Genesis from Peter Gabriel in 1975, Collins’ catalog of pop hits has become gargantuan, spanning from political diatribes like “Land of Confusion” and more controversial matters like “Jesus He Knows Me” to pop standbys like “Sussudio” and “Invisible Touch,” Collins’ impact on the music landscape is irrefutable.

Everyone has their favorite Phil Collins song, but his music catalog closed over the weekend as the 71-year-old gave his final performance. It was the first reunion of the Genesis members in 14 years for a concert that had already been pushed back two years thanks to the pandemic.

Collins performed seated, after a dislocated vertebra in his neck in 2007 left him with last nerve pain in his hands, and back surgery in 2015 that left him using a cane. For this final show, Collins’ son, Nick, stepped in to take his seat behind his legendary father’s drum set, as Collins revealed recently that he can barely even hold a drumstick anymore.

Phil’s daughter, actress Lily Collins, posted a touching tribute to her father online after the show, saying it was “the memory of a lifetime” and “an event I shall hold in my heart forever.”

Making the last show about the band rather than himself, Collins didn’t perform any of his solo hits during the concert.

Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Collins has sold an estimated 150 million solo albums. Of course, you can always turn on a classic rock station, where it’ll never be long before you hear one of Phil’s many tunes coming up.