Popular blogger uses her platform as a place for singles to meet

(NewsNation Now) ––– One popular blogger is using her platform as place for single people to meet.

“Everybody kind of had blogs, blogging was bigger, there wasn’t social media,” Kelly Stamps mom, blogger and founder of Kelly’s Korner Singles said. “I used to do this thing every Friday where people could link their blogs up with a certain subject. Show us your life Fridays is what I called it.”



The Arkansas blogger developed an online following more than a decade ago, not knowing it would be her calling. She said a friend introduced the idea of putting singles on her platform. On her first ‘show us your singles day’ nearly 300 people posted either about themselves, their single friends or family members.

It wasn’t until Stamps created the Kelly’s Korner Singles Instagram account in 2019 that things really took off.

“It’s crazy. People from all over the country, all over the world. we have people from different countries,” Stamps said.

She’s had success story after another. Feb. 15 is now known as ‘singles day’ on Kelly’s Korner.

One success story is Carrie and John Michael Simpson.

“So I messaged him,” Carrie Simpson said.

The motivational speaker was on tour in Nashville when she saw john Michael and stopped scrolling.

“I messaged him, did a keynote, turned my phone to airplane mode and then turned my phone back on and he had messaged back,” Carrie said.

John Michael said his friend signed him up for the service and Carrie was the first to message him. Their first date was 13 hours long.



Stamps says she has no plans of slowing down the love connections. Thanks to the pandemic, singles day isn’t an annual event anymore but a daily one.

“Because it’s COVID and it’s so hard for people to meet and people…so I thought well let’s just keep it open. We’ve had 29 couples get engaged,” Stamps said.

If you would like to be featured on Kelly’s Korner Singles just complete the form on her Instagram profile. Stamps recommends using hashtags to make it easier to find singles in your area and age group.