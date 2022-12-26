Electrical substations an ‘easy target,’ ex-FBI agent says

(NewsNation) — Attacks on the United States power grids are on the rise. In the latest attack, four electrical substations were vandalized on Christmas Day in Washington state.

Kenneth Gray, a retired FBI agent, said the substations are an “easy target” because there often have low security measures, such as nothing but a chain link fence. He joined “Rush Hour” to discuss the attacks.

