Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $1 billion jackpot

Addy Bink

Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Grab your tickets — the winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

Should your ticket match the winning numbers below, which were drawn Wednesday, you’ll be the winner of the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, July 19 were: 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Ahead of the drawing, Powerball officials estimated the jackpot at $1 billion with a cash value of $516.8 million. The jackpot grew slightly to $1.08 billion, officials said during the drawing. At that mark, the jackpot remains the third-largest in Powerball history, but climbs to the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

  1. $2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California
  2. $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina
  4. $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine
  5. $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois 
  6. $1.08 billion (est. Powerball): July 19, 2023
  7. $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan 
  8. $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin
  9. $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts
  10. $754.6 million (Powerball): Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

A winner would have two options to collect their prize: as an annuity, where you receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum payment. 

If there is no winner in Wednesday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has a chance to climb even higher on the above list.

With or without a jackpot winner, the next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

If you aren’t lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll have a chance at a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot. Currently estimated at $720 million, the pot ranks as one of the largest in Mega Millions history. The next drawing for that game is Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

U.S.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation