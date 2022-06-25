Protesters gather at Supreme Court following abortion ruling

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and ending constitutional protections for abortion.

The crowd featured both abortion opponents wearing T-shirts reading “I am the Pro-Life Generation” and abortion rights supporters chanting “my body, my choice,” with both sides showing strong emotions on the decision.

Demonstrations organized for the weekend follow celebrations and protests in cities across the U.S. Friday.

Police in the nation’s capital brought in additional officers in anticipation of growing protests outside the Supreme Court. U.S. Capitol Police said it’s been working closely with other law enforcement agencies in order to prepare for demonstrations.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) said in a release that MPD has “initiated full departmental activation” through Tuesday as demonstrations in favor and against the ruling continue throughout the weekend.

A law enforcement official said Friday the department is mobilizing its civil disturbance unit and also bringing on additional officers.

President Joe Biden pleaded with abortion supporters Friday to keep protests peaceful. He also urged Congress to act and voters to go to the polls to make their displeasure over the end of Roe v. Wade known.

“You can have the final word,” said Biden. “This is not over.”

Outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, police fired tear gas to disperse anti-abortion demonstrators, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session.

Thousands of protesters had gathered earlier on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix, divided into groups both supporting and condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.

A person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was reportedly struck by a truck in the area, according to NewsNation affiliate WHO.

Police are investigating the incident and there is no word at this time on whether it was an intentional act or not.

The Hill, Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.