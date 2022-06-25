Protesters gather at Supreme Court following abortion ruling

  • Abortion-rights protesters shout slogans as anti-abortion protester gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
  • An abortion-rights protesters shouts slogans as anti-abortion protester gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
  • Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
  • Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
  • Abortion-rights protesters and anti-abortion protesters face-off during demonstrations outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
  • Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
  • Abortion-rights protesters and anti-abortion protesters face-off during demonstrations outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
  • Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Anti-abortion activists celebrate in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK CITY - JUNE 24: People gather at Washington Square Park to protest against the the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: People gather to protest the Supreme Courts 6-3 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022 in New York City. The decision by the majority of the Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi law that bans all abortions over 15 weeks gestational age except in medical emergencies and cases of severe fetal abnormality. The decision also overturns Roe v. Wade thus eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, after almost 50 years of it being settled law in the country, transforming women’s reproductive health. In a concurring opinion on the case, Justice Clarence Thomas  stated that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” its cases on same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships and contraception access. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA: JUNE 24: People march together to protest the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • DETROIT, MI - JUNE 24: Abortion rights demonstrators march through the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Protesters gather outside the First Street United States Courthouse to denounce the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, USA - JUNE 24: Thousands take streets to protest against the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in New York City, United States. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • RALEIGH, UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Abortion rights demonstrators gather to protest against the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in Raleigh, United States. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • RALEIGH, UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Abortion rights demonstrators gather to protest against the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in Raleigh, United States. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) —  Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and ending constitutional protections for abortion.

The crowd featured both abortion opponents wearing T-shirts reading “I am the Pro-Life Generation” and abortion rights supporters chanting “my body, my choice,” with both sides showing strong emotions on the decision. 

Demonstrations organized for the weekend follow celebrations and protests in cities across the U.S. Friday.

Police in the nation’s capital brought in additional officers in anticipation of growing protests outside the Supreme Court. U.S. Capitol Police said it’s been working closely with other law enforcement agencies in order to prepare for demonstrations.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) said in a release that MPD has “initiated full departmental activation” through Tuesday as demonstrations in favor and against the ruling continue throughout the weekend.

A law enforcement official said Friday the department is mobilizing its civil disturbance unit and also bringing on additional officers.

President Joe Biden pleaded with abortion supporters Friday to keep protests peaceful. He also urged Congress to act and voters to go to the polls to make their displeasure over the end of Roe v. Wade known.

“You can have the final word,” said Biden. “This is not over.”

Outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, police fired tear gas to disperse anti-abortion demonstrators, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session.

Thousands of protesters had gathered earlier on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix, divided into groups both supporting and condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.

A person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was reportedly struck by a truck in the area, according to NewsNation affiliate WHO.

Police are investigating the incident and there is no word at this time on whether it was an intentional act or not.

The Hill, Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

