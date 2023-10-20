Are pumpkins safe for animals?

(NewsNation) — Pumpkin is fall’s most popular flavor, and while some people love it as a seasonal addition to a latte or a pie, it provides benefits for pets too.

According to the Animal Humane Society, pumpkin is a low-calorie superfood that offers vitamins and nutrients to help manage diarrhea and constipation.

“Most pets with inconsistent GI tract issues could typically benefit from pumpkin in their diet,” said Dr. Graham, the chief veterinarian at the Animal Humane Society. “Though you’ll want to be sure to coordinate any diet changes with your veterinarian.”

Pumpkin’s low sodium and high fiber content is also helpful for pet weight management and can make a great fat substitute for homemade treats. It can also support a pet’s healthy skin, eyes, and coat due to it containing vitamins A and C and potassium.

Other animals are also pumpkin lovers.

From your local zoo to backyard squirrels to sand cats, wild animals also enjoy pumpkins, according to the Nature Conservancy.

Hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden trick-or-treated early this year and showed off their pumpkin-crushing skills by munching on entire pumpkins last weekend.

To keep pumpkins safe for wildlife, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recommends not painting pumpkins for wild animals because they can be toxic if the animals eat them. Additionally, if you’re looking to recycle pumpkins, the agency recommends contacting your local zoo to donate pumpkins to their rescue center.