Queens man admits to mowing down wife with SUV, stabbing her: DA

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife, while the couple’s children were inside the car, authorities said.

Stephen Giraldo, 36, could face several years in prison in the December 2022 attack, Queen District Attorney Melinda Katz said. He is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison on Oct. 6.

According to prosecutors, on December 27, 2022, at 5:20 a.m., Giraldo was in an SUV outside the home of his estranged wife to drop off their three children, ages 6, 9, and 11. He then told the children to buckle up and then intentionally drove the SUV into his wife, prosecutors said.

The SUV turned onto its side after the crash. Giraldo then allegedly crawled out of a window of the vehicle and stabbed his wife with a knife. The wife suffered severe neurological damage, broken bones in her leg, and a deep stab wound, authorities said.

While the wife survived, she has not regained consciousness since the attack and remains under care, officials said.

“The horrifying brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirred outrage and heartbreak across the city,” said District Attorney Katz.