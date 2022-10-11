(NewsNation) — Amid record-level violent crime in American cities and the prevalence of COVID-19, which continues to shape the landscape of modern health, personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Safest Cities in America on Tuesday for those looking to avoid both altogether.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics to determine in which cities Americans feel most impervious to violent crime, taking into account the percentage of vaccinated residents, assaults per capita and the unemployment rate, among others.
Columbia, Maryland, for example, which takes the top spot in home and community safety and is ranked 63rd in natural disasters, is listed as the safest city in the U.S. St. Louis, on the other hand, is ranked the 179th safest city for home and communities, and 156th worst as far as natural disasters, and is ranked as one of the top 10 most dangerous cities,
Some highlights from the study include Irvine, California, having 86.3 times fewer aggravated assault incidents than Memphis, Tennessee, which has the most. Similarly, Port St. Lucie, Florida, has the fewest thefts, while Salt Lake City came out in the top spot for that category.
Safest Cities
- Columbia, Maryland
- Nashua, New Hampshire
- Laredo, Texas
- Portland, Maine
- Warwick, Rhode Island
- Yonkers, New York
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Burlington, Vermont
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Lewiston, Maine
Least Safe Cities
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Oakland, California
- Oklahoma City
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Detroit
- San Bernardino, California
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- St. Louis
To read the full report and see your city’s rank, visit WalletHub.