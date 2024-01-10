Rare gold coin disappears after sold at Pennsylvania auction

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the disappearance of a rare gold coin after it was auctioned off in Lebanon County.

State Police say an 1851-O Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Gold coin worth $4,200 was taken after being sold at Kleinfelter’s Auction in December.

Troopers say between December 13-27 the coin was replaced with a dime by an unknown person and shipped to the buyer who discovered the coin was missing.

Kleinfelter’s Auction declined to comment citing the active investigation.

The 1851-O coins were produced at the New Orleans mint and, according to CoinValues.com, there were approximately 148,000 of these coins made at the mint. It features a Liberty head on the front with an Eagle holding arrows and olive branches on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 717-865-2194.