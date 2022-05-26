Ray Liotta dies at 67: reports

FILE – Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(NEXSTAR) – Actor Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” has died, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

He was 67 years old.

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, Deadline reported. He was there filming a new movie, according to Deadline.

Nexstar spoke with Liotta’s booking agent Thursday who declined to offer comment.

Liotta is perhaps best known for his role in 1990’s “Goodfellas,” portraying real-life mob associate Henry Hill. The actor’s other notable film roles include “Field of Dreams,” “Something Wild,” “Cop Land” and “Marriage Story,” the latter of which earned him an Independent Spirit Award alongside the ensemble cast.

The actor also made several guest appearances in popular TV shows, including “Frasier,” “Modern Family,” “The Simpsons,” and even “Spongebob SquarePants.” He won a Primetime Emmy Award for his acting in an episode of “ER.” Liotta also hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2003.

