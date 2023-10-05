More than 50 million vehicles could be recalled for faulty airbags

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 04: The chevrolet logo is seen on the grill of a brand new Chevrolet at Ellis Brooks Chevrolet December 4, 2008 in San Francisco, California. The fate of car dealerships hang in the balance as the Big 3 automakers ask for multi-billion dollar bailout from the government. San Francisco auto dealership Ellis Brooks will stop selling new cars on December 15th after decades of selling new GM cars. The dealership plans to stay in business and sell used cars. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Millions of people could be affected by a potential recall of more than 50 million airbags installed on cars produced by manufacturers including General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagon.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration held a public briefing Thursday recommending the recall of airbag inflators made by ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive. The inflators were included in vehicles produced between 2000 to early 2018 and are linked to potentially deadly explosions.

Debris left in the inflators during manufacturing that can become loose and cause a rupture when the airbag is meant to deploy. Delphi Automotive manufactured around 11 million of the inflators and ARC manufactured 41 million.

The airbag inflators have been linked to one U.S. fatality and seven injuries, according to the agency, which said the odds of a serious injury are one in 370,000.

The NHTSA initially recommended the recall in September and the recent hearing was held to consider public comment on the issue. It came after ARC refused a voluntary recall.

An ARC executive argued against the recall on the grounds that the injuries were isolated incidents.

According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, at least 20 million of the vehicles were made by GM. GM already recalled nearly 1 million vehicles with ARC airbag inflators in May.