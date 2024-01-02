More than 6,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli

The recalled ground beef should be thrown out or returned. (USDA)

(NewsNation) — More than 6,000 pounds of raw ground beef products distributed in the midwest over possible contamination with E. coli.

Valley Meats, LLC, based out of Illinois, has recalled 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef products with the number EST. 5712 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meat was originally shipped to distributor locations in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan for further sale.

E. coli was discovered during third-party testing and there have been no reports of illness connected to the ground beef.

E. coli typically causes symptoms including a fever, vomiting and diarrhea. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone who experiences symptoms for more than three days, is unable to keep down liquids, or has a fever of 102F or higher should contact their doctor.

In some cases, people may develop a life-threatening complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which can cause permanent damage or death. About 5 to 10% of people with E. coli develop HUS and symptoms include decreased urination, fatigue and losing the pink color in cheeks and lower eyelids.

Some of the affected products may be in institutional or restaurant storage. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says the meat should be thrown away or returned and should not be served.

FSIS also reminded consumers ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160F to kill harmful bacteria.

The full list of recalled products: