Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker’s IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

(NewsNation) — Abbott Laboratories announced it is recalling some ready-to-feed baby formula, including several Similac-branded items.

Citing poorly sealed bottle caps in a press release Friday, the company said the recall will not impact the overall nationwide supply.

“We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously,” Joe Manning, Abbott’s executive vice president of nutritional products, said in a news release.

An Abbott spokesperson confirmed as much, reportedly telling CNN Friday the recall involves “less than a day’s worth” of the infant formula used in the states.

While pegged as benign, news of the newest recall is alarming given Abbott was the sole reason there was a nationwide formula shortage in February.

That’s when the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, plant was forced to shut down production because of FDA violations, which impacted 20%-25% of supply in the U.S., exacerbating what was already a shortage of baby formula and leading to ongoing problems.

The focus of this recall, however, is on the manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio.

The press release lists the recalled brands, which include Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Affected lot numbers are listed on the website similacrecall.com. Abbott has also provided a list of contacts for Abbott’s Consumer Relations hotlines in the press release.

“We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need,” Manning said.