Baby products, food items recalled from stores

(NewsNation) — The death of a 10-month-old baby has prompted a massive recall Monday of infant swings and rockers, pulling them from stores nationwide. Other prominent products were also yanked from shelves over the weekend.

The recall list includes common household foods and items: pretzel buns, juice, infant swings and sausage pizzas.

Mamaroo Swings & Rockaroo Rockers

4moms, a Pennsylvania-based baby products company for moms, has voluntarily recalled more than two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. The company said the restraint straps can become strangulation hazards.

In fact, the company received two reports of entanglement incidents. One incident led to the death of a 10-month-old baby.

The recall only includes models that use a 3-point harness. The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall. The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with a front-to-back gliding motion.

The swings and rockers were sold at 4moms.com, BuyBuy Baby and Target stores from January 2010 through August 2022 with the sale price between $160 and $250.

4moms is offering free strap fasteners on its website as a solution for those who want to keep the product.

Home Run Inn Pizza

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, a Woodridge, Ill. establishment, has also recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products due to the possibility they may have been contaminated with metal. The recall applies to frozen 33.5 ounce cartons of Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza produced on June 6, 2022, with a “best by date” of December 3, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza.

FSIS said, “There have been no confirmed reports of injuries of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.” Consumers are being urged not to consume the product, and to contact a health care provider if anyone is concerned about an injury or illness relating to consumption.

Capri Sun

Kraft Heinz has voluntarily recalled around 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavor after a cleaning solution was accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line. More than 230,000 individual drink pouches could have been affected.

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation,” the recall statement said.

The company has urged consumers to check for cases with the “best by date” of June 25, 2023.

King’s Hawaiian

King’s Hawaiian recalled its pretzel products out of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the products from its supplier, Lyons Magnus.

The recall includes these pretzel products: King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns and King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites.

Lyons Magnus recalled its ingredient due to the potential cause of microbial contamination.

Any of the products listed above should be discarded, or returned to the stores it was purchased from immediately.