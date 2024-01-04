Blue Ridge Beef expands kitten, puppy food recall to 16 states

Blue Ridge Beef recalls Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix, and Puppy Mix due to potential contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. (Credit: Blue Ridge Beef via the Food and Drug Administration)

(NewsNation) — Pet food company Blue Ridge Beef is expanding its original recall for several lot numbers of food for kittens and puppies, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), warning the products are contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The expanded recall adds additional lots contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, including all lot numbers and use-by dates between “N24 1114 to N24 1224 of their 2 lb log of Kitten Grind (UPC 8 54298 00101 6), 2lb log of Kitten Mix (UPC 8 54298 00143 6) and their 2lb log of Puppy Mix (UPC 8 54298 00169 6).”

Original products on the recall list are Kitten Grind (UPC 8 54298 00101 6), Kitten Mix (UPC 8 54298 00143 6) and Puppy Mix (UPC 8 54298 00169 6).

The packages in question are all 2 pounds and made of clear plastic. They were distributed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 20, and the lots have use-by dates between N24 1114 and N24 1224.

The products were sold primarily in Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Photos of the products can be viewed here.

The company warned there is a risk to people who handle the pet food as well, “especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”

The announcement warned that healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Occasionally, there could be more serious ailments.

Pets with salmonella and listeria infections can be carriers to humans, too. The announcement said that pet owners should be aware of symptoms including lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

“Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain,” the announcement read.

The company is promising a full refund to those who have purchased the contaminated products. They are encouraging those customers to discard the food completely and to contact the company at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com.

The Hill contributed to this report.