Bravo Packaging recalls pet food due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination

(NewsNation Now) — Bravo Packing, Inc. is recalling some of its dog food products, due to potential salmonella and listeria moncocytogenes contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The Carneys Point, New Jersey company is recalling all Ground Beef and Performance Dog, a frozen raw pet food. Both products come in 2 lb. and 5 lb. plastic sleeves, and were shipping to brick-and-mortar retail stores or consumers directly nationwide, according to the recall.

The FDA said pets with salmonella infections may be “lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.” Symptoms also include decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Pets exposed to contaminated food can be infected without showing symptoms, the recall said.

If your pet has consumed the recalled product and experiences these symptoms, the FDA advises consumers to contact a veterinarian.

No human or animal illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said.

Consumers who purchased Ground Beef or Performance Dog are advised to throw it away. If you have questions, contact Bravo Packing, Inc. at 856-299-1044.